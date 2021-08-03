Media Advisory - Government Of Canada To Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, Stephen Lee, CEO of Musqueam Capital Corp, for the announcement.
Date:
August 4th, 2021
Time:
10:00AM PT
Location:
2620 Acadia Road,
Vancouver, BC
