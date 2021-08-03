Media Advisory - Government Of Canada To Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Vancouver

Associated Press

A legislative ethics committee decided Tuesday that an Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of a Statehouse intern who reported that she was raped by another lawmaker should be stripped of one of her committee assignments for acting in an a manner “unbecoming” to the state's House of Representatives. The bipartisan committee unanimously approved its recommendation against Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings at the end of a two-day hearing, with members saying she violated basic standards of conduct in targeting the 19-year-old intern. Committee members also said Giddings was evasive and disrespectful to her House colleagues during her testimony on Monday and accused her of lying to the public in an attempt to paint herself as a victim of the ethics investigation.