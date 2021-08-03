U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    -1.03 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3910
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0130
    -0.2960 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,173.47
    -753.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Media Advisory - Government Of Canada To Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Digital Government and Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra, Stephen Lee, CEO of Musqueam Capital Corp, for the announcement.

Date:

August 4th, 2021



Time:

10:00AM PT



Location:

2620 Acadia Road,

Vancouver, BC

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

