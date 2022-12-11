U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -  The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Yasir Naqvi, Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre, for the announcement.

Date:   

December 12th, 2022



Time:     

10:15 AM ET



Location:   

Tomlinson Family Foundation Club House,


1463 Prince of Wales Drive,


Ottawa ON



SOURCE Government of Canada

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/11/c7281.html

