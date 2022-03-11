MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN WINNIPEG

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We already know that Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory," he said.Biden's comments came after he announced the United States and the G-7 industrialized nations would strip Russia's "favored nation" trade status in response to the invasion, and said Putin would continue to pay for his aggression."He hoped to dominate Ukraine without a fight; he failed. He hoped to fracture European resolve; he failed. He hoped to weaken the trans-Atlantic alliance; he failed," Biden said.Asked by a reporter whether the U.S. had formulated a response should Russia use chemical or biological weapons, Biden said, "I'm not going to speak about the intelligence, but Russia would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons."