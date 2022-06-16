MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR NATIONAL HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA
OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing across the country.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with stakeholders, for the announcement.
Date:
June 17, 2022
Time:
9:00am ET
Location:
Please RSVP to Lesley McElroy at lmcelroy@cmhc.ca for location details.
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
