U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,680.75
    +12.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,012.00
    +84.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,182.50
    +57.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,656.80
    +4.90 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.65
    -0.94 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    -0.0014 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +3.33 (+11.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9240
    +0.6840 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,421.26
    -2,185.83 (-9.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.50
    -42.51 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,900.11
    -531.09 (-2.01%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE MAJOR NATIONAL HOUSING ANNOUNCEMENT IN OTTAWA

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing across the country.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with stakeholders, for the announcement.

Date:

June 17, 2022



Time:

9:00am ET



Location:

Please RSVP to Lesley McElroy at lmcelroy@cmhc.ca for location details.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/16/c7388.html

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil’s Congress Approves First Proposal to Curb Fuel Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s congress approved the first of three proposals to curb soaring fuel prices that are hurting President Jair Bolsonaro’s popularity ahead of October’s election.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recess

  • Senator cites Elon Musk in urging agency heads to end remote work

    Senators pressed for ending the public health emergency and for more return to office at federal agencies during a Senate committee Thursday.

  • SpaceX employees denounce CEO Musk as 'distraction': letter

    A group of SpaceX employees derided flamboyant billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives. Musk, also head of electric automaker Tesla Inc, has been in headlines and late-night comedy monologues in recent months for a tumultuous quest to buy social media giant Twitter https://www.reuters.com/technology/exclusive-musks-twitter-deal-threats-put-new-financing-ice-sources-2022-06-07, a reported allegation of sexual harassment that Musk has denied https://www.reuters.com/world/us/musk-denies-he-sexually-harassed-flight-attendant-private-jet-2022-05-20 as well as crude comments online and a foray into political discourse https://www.reuters.com/world/us/teslas-musk-says-hes-leaning-towards-desantis-president-2022-06-15.

  • GOP Congressman Deletes Unbelievably Dumb Post About CNN

    Thomas McKinless/CQ Roll Call; Drew Angerer/GettyApparently lacking a fundamental understanding of how television works, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) on Thursday confidently blared on Twitter that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi allowed CNN to broadcast its Jan. 6 committee hearings coverage from the floor of the Capitol.“In case you forgot the sham #January6thcommitteehearings are purely for TV ratings,” Steube wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Pelosi let The Communist News Network build a full TV set whe

  • House passes ‘long overdue’ financial equity package

    The House on Wednesday passed a package that addresses racial disparities in employment, income and access to affordable credit. The package intends to combat inequities by increasing access to federal credit unions in underserved communities and promote access to fair housing. It will also provide funding for minority-owned financial institutions and community development financial institutions “whose…

  • AT&T, Charter Communications, GM and more donated to politicians backing anti-LGBTQ laws — and are now loudly celebrating Pride Month

    'Corporate accountability does not begin and end with employee benefits and hiring practices,' says GLAAD president.

  • Exxon Mobil, Chevron push back on Biden blaming industry for oil prices

    ExxonMobil and Chevron released statements this week saying the Biden administration could be doing more to address oil prices as the president has gone after the companies for making large profits while gas prices spike. On Tuesday, President Biden slammed oil executives in a letter saying they had unacceptable high profit margins while regular Americans…

  • Biden told Austin, Blinken to tone down remarks supporting Ukraine: report

    President Biden told Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April to tone down their rhetoric in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, NBC News reported Thursday. The pushback reportedly came after the Pentagon chief said the Biden administration wanted Ukraine to win the war against the Kremlin and that the U.S. wanted a…

  • ‘Not Acceptable’: Biden Slams Oil Companies for High Gas Prices, Profits

    President Biden on Wednesday blasted seven major oil companies, criticizing them for limiting refining capacity and posting “historically high” profit margins that are worsening the financial pain for Americans. In a letter sent to the top executives of oil companies BP America, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Marathon, Phillips 66, Shell USA and Valero, Biden said there is now “an unprecedented disconnect between the price of oil and the price of gas and that refiners’ margins are now at all-time highs. H

  • Tesla's Musk says he's leaning towards DeSantis for president

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said he may support Florida governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024, and predicted a "massive red wave" of Republican victories in the midterm elections in November. Asked on Twitter early Wednesday morning who he was "leaning towards" in the presidential election, Musk replied simply "DeSantis," backing a conservative who is emerging as a top competitor to former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024.

  • Supreme Court turns away from states' appeal in 'public charge rule,' citing 'mare's nest' of legal issues

    The Supreme Court opted not to rule on whether 13 states could properly intervene to defend the "public charge rule" after the Biden administration declined to do so.

  • Wells Fargo Sees ‘De Facto Ban’ on Texas Muni Business Due to New Energy Law

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas’s quest to root out financial firms hostile to the energy industry has the likes of BlackRock Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. defending their policies and Wells Fargo & Co. warning of lost business in the second-biggest US market for municipal debt.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Ba

  • Florida takes ownership of Garcon Point Bridge; cash toll is $2.75 effective Thursday

    Nearly a year after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his intent, Florida is taking ownership of Garcon Point Bridge and cutting the toll in half.

  • Mike Pence Could Have (And Should Have) Invoked the 25th Amendment on Jan. 6

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWith the Jan. 6 hearings underway, we’re getting new details on what unfolded behind the scenes during those crucial hours when the Capitol was under attack by a mob of Trump supporters. One of the lesser-noticed revelations of these hearings would have been, in any other context, a historic bombshell.“Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard that day, and made no effort to work with the Department of Justice to coordinate and

  • Alabama's Marshall one of 26 attorneys general to sign letter opposing Title IX interpretation

    Steve Marshall and other attorney generals write letter opposing SNAP requirements from Food and Nutrition Service, with expanded Title IX interpretation

  • Armed bandits now control Haiti’s largest courthouse after violent takeover

    It was just another day inside Haiti’s sometimes functional, sometimes chaotic court system.

  • Biden chastises oil industry over fuel costs

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday chastised the oil industry over soaring fuel prices at the heart of 40-year high inflation, warning of unspecified emergency measures.

  • Feds float drastic measures to stanch California's water crisis

    CVWD, IID and other districts must save two to four million acre feet of water by 2023 to avoid shutdown of Colorado River reservoir that supplies millions

  • Don't turn London into 'Singapore-on-Thames', MPs tell Rishi Sunak

    Brexit is not an opportunity to turn the City of London into "Singapore-on-Thames", an influential group of MPs has warned Rishi Sunak.

  • Pro-Life Leaders Send Letter to Attorney General Garland Demanding Response to Pro-Abortion Terrorism

    A coalition of pro-life organizations sent a letter to AG Garland Thursday demanding action to address the recent wave of pro-abortion terrorism and intimidation.