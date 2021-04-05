U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada to Make Major Housing-Related Announcement in Manitoba

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a major announcement related to housing.

CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), as well as Kevin Lamoureux, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North.

Date:

April 6th 2021



Time:

10:00 a.m. CDT

  • The announcement will be livestreamed at: https://asquared.tv/cmhcmb.html

  • Media will also have the opportunity to participate in the Q&A portion of the announcement by live chat function.

GoC EN (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/05/c6308.html

