Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that will help several innovative businesses accelerate their growth and compete globally.

Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.



Event: The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets.







Date: March 20, 2023







Time: 10:00 am PT







Location: Aspect Biosystems

1781 West 75th Avenue

Vancouver, B.C.



