Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets

CNW Group
·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), will provide details on funding that will help several innovative businesses accelerate their growth and compete globally.

Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)
Government of Canada to make multi-million dollar funding announcement to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

The event will feature remarks from the Minister followed by a question and answer session with media.


Event:

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan) will announce funding to help Vancouver-based businesses expand operations and reach global markets.





Date:

March 20, 2023





Time:

10:00 am PT





Location:

Aspect Biosystems 
1781 West 75th Avenue
Vancouver, B.C.


Stay connected
Follow PacifiCan on Twitter and LinkedIn

Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-9378
TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

SOURCE Pacific Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/17/c1697.html

