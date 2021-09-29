Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Observe First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

On September 29, the Government of Canada will observe the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - On September 29, on the eve of the new national day of commemoration on September 30, the Government of Canada will hold an event on Parliament Hill to mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This event will honour the lost Indigenous children, residential school survivors and all the lives and communities affected by the Indian residential school system in Canada. Commemoration of the painful history and ongoing impact of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

For more information about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and the planned activities, visit the Canadian Heritage reconciliation webpage. The page will be updated throughout the week.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

FOR MEDIA WHO WISH TO ATTEND:

To comply with public health and safety rules, media representatives who exhibit symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in the 14 days preceding the event, have been advised by the regional health authority to self-isolate, or have travelled outside Canada in the 14 days preceding the event will be denied entry. Wearing a face covering is mandatory.

For COVID-19 contact tracing purposes, media representatives must register their attendance before the event in writing to media@pch.gc.ca.

DATE: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Centennial Flame, Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Ontario

