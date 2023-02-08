Media Advisory - Government of Canada opens IMPAC5 Leadership Forum and takes action to safeguard Canada's ocean floor

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, will deliver opening remarks for the Leadership Forum as part of IMPAC5. Ministers will also be joined by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, to affirm Canada's position on protecting the ocean floor.



Date: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. PST

Location: Room 109-110

Vancouver Convention Centre,

1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3







*Access to the venue:

On-site participation in this event is for IMPAC5-accredited media only.

Media must be in possession of an accreditation badge to access the venue. If you are not already registered, please allow time to obtain your badge.

About IMPAC5

IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February, 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. The IMPAC5 high-level segment, the Leadership Forum (on February 9), has invited international ministers and decision makers to chart a course towards achieving the marine conservation targets negotiated as part of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Goals.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/08/c1829.html