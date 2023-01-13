Media Advisory - Government of Canada Partners with Ocean Wise to Amplify the Voice of Young Professionals at IMPAC5

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will announce a partnership with Ocean Wise that will amplify youth voices at the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) which takes place next month in Vancouver. Minister Murray will be joined by representatives from the IMPAC5 Secretariat and Ocean Wise.

Speakers will include:

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Lasse Gustavsson, President and CEO of Ocean Wise

Sabine Jessen, IMPAC5 Executive Director, International Engagement and Communications

Magena Warrior, IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee member

Media will be able to ask speakers questions following the announcement.

Date: January 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. PST Location: Ocean Wise Head Office, 101-440 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N5

To attend the announcement, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Media planning to attend the event via teleconference must register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating will be provided exclusively to media representatives who have registered.

About IMPAC5

IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30% of the global ocean by 2030.

About Ocean Wise®

Ocean Wise is a globally focused conservation organization on a mission to empower action to protect and restore the world's oceans. Through in-house research, engaging educational programming and ocean solutions at scale Ocean Wise empowers communities to tackle climate change, ocean pollution and overfishing. Learn more at ocean.org.

