U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.66
    +8.49 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,242.19
    +52.22 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.71
    +42.61 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.85
    +4.79 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +1.49 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.00
    +24.20 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.41 (+1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8790
    -1.4340 (-1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,358.86
    +502.41 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.20
    +9.14 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Media Advisory - Government of Canada Partners with Ocean Wise to Amplify the Voice of Young Professionals at IMPAC5

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will announce a partnership with Ocean Wise that will amplify youth voices at the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) which takes place next month in Vancouver. Minister Murray will be joined by representatives from the IMPAC5 Secretariat and Ocean Wise.

Speakers will include:

  • The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans Canada

  • Lasse Gustavsson, President and CEO of Ocean Wise

  • Sabine Jessen, IMPAC5 Executive Director, International Engagement and Communications

  • Magena Warrior, IMPAC5 Young Professionals Committee member

Media will be able to ask speakers questions following the announcement.

Date:

January 16, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. PST

Location:

Ocean Wise Head Office, 101-440 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V6B 2N5

To attend the announcement, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Media planning to attend the event via teleconference must register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating will be provided exclusively to media representatives who have registered.

Stay Connected

About IMPAC5

IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30% of the global ocean by 2030.

About Ocean Wise®

Ocean Wise is a globally focused conservation organization on a mission to empower action to protect and restore the world's oceans. Through in-house research, engaging educational programming and ocean solutions at scale Ocean Wise empowers communities to tackle climate change, ocean pollution and overfishing. Learn more at ocean.org.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/13/c6713.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to lend ioneer $700 million for Nevada lithium mine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will lend ioneer Ltd up to $700 million to build its Rhyolite Ridge lithium mining project in Nevada, a major step forward in President Joe Biden's plan to develop a domestic electric vehicle supply chain. Ioneer shares were up 16.3% at $16.30 on Friday afternoon in New York. The loan, which was approved by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, would be the first by Washington to a U.S. mining project for lithium, a key ingredient used to make electric vehicle batteries.

  • Plug Power's new $125 million Vista Tech Campus factory is online, will hit full capacity by summer

    The company says there's surging demand from customers who use its hydrogen fuel cells. And executives know it's a matter of time before they will need to expand.

  • Enphase's (ENPH) Energy System Deployment Rises in Puerto Rico

    Enphase (ENPH) witnesses the increased demand for its Enphase Energy System in Puerto Rico, exemplifying the strong momentum for its products amid rising environmental concerns.

  • Study: Exxon Mobil accurately predicted warming since 1970s

    Exxon Mobil’s scientists were remarkably accurate in their predictions about global warming, even as the company made public statements that contradicted its own scientists' conclusions, a new study says. The study in the journal Science Thursday looked at research that Exxon funded that didn’t just confirm what climate scientists were saying, but used more than a dozen different computer models that forecast the coming warming with precision equal to or better than government and academic scientists. This was during the same time that the oil giant publicly doubted that warming was real and dismissed climate models’ accuracy.

  • Nevada lithium mine gets $700M conditional loan from Energy

    The U.S. Department of Energy on Friday announced a conditional loan of $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada, as the U.S. seeks domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries. Ioneer Ltd. has hoped to begin mining by 2026 in Esmerelda County. The company projects the site could produce enough lithium to support production of about 400,000 electric vehicles annually for decades; the government's announcement Friday pegged that figure at 370,000 vehicles annually.

  • Sawmills Are Cutting Back to Buoy Lumber Prices

    A pattern is emerging in lumber markets: + First, a big sawmill owner announces production curtailments. + The next day, lumber futures quickly rise by the most allowed by exchange rules. It played out today after West Fraser Timber said late Tuesday that it will curb production at its Perry mill in northern Florida later this month due to [languishing prices for two-by-fours](https://www.wsj.com/articles/lumber-prices-fall-back-to-around-their-pre-covid-levels-11664239652) amid the slowdown in

  • Here are 3 Integrated Majors Leading the Energy Transition Race

    There are abundant opportunities for energy companies with a footprint in oil and gas resources and the renewable energy space. Three such companies are BP, Shell plc (SHEL) and Eni SpA (E).

  • How One Company's Investment Sent These Solar Stocks Flying

    Solar power stocks rose as Korea-based Qcells said it will spend $2.5 billion on a huge expansion of its U.S. solar power manufacturing.

  • Largest US steel producer invests in Boulder green iron startup

    Steelmaking is responsible for about 10% of carbon emissions globally each year, making it one of the world's dirtiest industries.

  • Watch: Florida motorist encounters giant python crossing road

    A Florida weatherman has shared footage of a massive python slithering across a highway, generating an array of responses.

  • Why are gas stove bans in the news? Here's the sordid tale

    This story was first published by Grist . Seemingly overnight, the gas stove in nearly one of three homes in the U.S.

  • The coal mine that has split German society in two – and exposed the country’s green hypocrisy

    Even for most Germans, locating Lützerath on a map would be a challenge. The tiny hamlet is made up of only an abandoned clutch of a few dozen homes and farm buildings less than 20 miles from Germany’s border with the Netherlands.

  • Rare earth elements deposits discovered in Sweden

    Sweden's national mining company says it has found "significant" deposits of rare earth elements, which are vital to technology like cellphones. As CBS News' Tina Kraus reports, it could give Europe a boost in the race to transition to clean energy.

  • ‘Pretty unbelievable.’ California lake set to spill for first time in a dozen years

    The lake level was rising by about one foot per hour on Tuesday.

  • Electric Cars: 4 Reasons You Should Buy One in 2023

    If you still rely on controlled explosions encased in 350 pounds of metal and moving parts to get from here to there, consider this: The internal combustion engine was born in 1863; and, while it will...

  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Funding Support to Advance the Zinc-Air Stack Technology

    Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE: ZAIR) (OTC: ZAIRF) (FSE: 0E9) is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and up to $500,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

  • Exxon’s Own Science Was Scary Accurate About Global Warming. So It Covered It Up.

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDespite sowing uncertainty about the existence and cause of global climate change, Exxon privately projected global warming with frightening accuracy for decades, a new study reveals.By digitizing and analyzing internal documents produced by ExxonMobil scientists between 1977 and 2002, a team of Harvard and University of Potsdam researchers put numbers behind recent rallying cries and hashtags that “Exxon Knew” that burning fossil fuels

  • Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models

    To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors.

  • Are the Triad and North Carolina ready to lure clean-conscious investment? Report says yes.

    The Triad plays prominently in a new white paper by North Carolina’s top economic-development organization that says the state is in good shape to attract decarbonization-conscious investment. “North Carolina: Leading the Charge to a Clean Energy Future” by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina cites Toyota’s planned $3.8 billion vehicle battery-plant under construction near Liberty, and the Boom Supersonic plan for a factory to build commercial faster-than-sound jetliners using sustainable aviation fuel at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

  • Can clean-energy advocates stop new gas plants in North Carolina?

    For more than a year, critics of Duke Energy have been asking North Carolina regulators to reject the utility’s $100 billion plan to meet a state mandate to cut its carbon emissions by 70 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The reason? Duke’s plan for subsidiaries Duke Energy Carolinas and Duke Energy Progress, released early last year, calls for building more than 3 gigawatts of new fossil-gas power plants over the next decade — one of the biggest gas-plant buildouts being proposed by any U.S.