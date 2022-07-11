U.S. markets closed

MEDIA ADVISORY - Government of Canada and partners to announce new investments for Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council

·1 min read

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services; and Frances Sanderson, President of the Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council, will announce new investments for the Toronto Aboriginal Support Services Council.

They will be joined by Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Member of Parliament for Beaches-East York; Kristyn Wong-Tam, Member of Provincial Parliament for Toronto Centre; and Heela Omarkhail, Vice President, Social Impact at The Daniels Corporation.

A media availability and photo opportunity will follow remarks by speakers.

Date: July 12, 2022
Time: Reception begins 8:30 a.m. (ET), formal event begins at 9 a.m. (ET)

Where:
World Urban Pavilion
660 Dundas Street East 3rd Floor
Toronto, Ontario
M5A 2C1

