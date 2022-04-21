Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia make a significant investment in salmon research and restoration projects

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will be joined by Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture for the Government of British Columbia, to make an announcement regarding investments for salmon research and habitat restoration projects under the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Date: Friday, April 22 2022



Time: 11:30 a.m. Pacific



Location: Colony Farm Park - Colony Farm Rd, Port Coquitlam, BC V3C 6M3

NOTE: This will be an outdoor, in-person event. All attendees will be required to provide a phone number for contact tracing. To attend the announcement, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Media planning to attend the event via teleconference must register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating will be provided exclusively to media representatives who have registered.

