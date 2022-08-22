U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Province of British Columbia extend pacific salmon program

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will be joined by the Honourable Josie Osborne, BC Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship, and Minister responsible for Fisheries, as well as by Fin Donnelly, Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries and Aquaculture for the Government of British Columbia, to make an announcement regarding the launch of the second phase of the British Columbia Salmon Restoration and Innovation Fund.

Date:

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Time:

10:00 a.m. Pacific

Location:

Steveston Harbour Authority - 12740 Trites Rd, Richmond, BC V7E 3R8

Steveston Harbour Authority (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)
Steveston Harbour Authority (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region)

NOTE: This will be an outdoor, in-person event. All attendees will be required to provide a phone number for contact tracing. To attend the announcement, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.

Media planning to attend the event via teleconference must register with Fisheries and Oceans Canada's Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca. A confirmation email containing the link and instructions for participating will be provided exclusively to media representatives who have registered.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

