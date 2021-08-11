Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Waywayseecappo First Nation to make an announcement on the settlement of longstanding claim and addition to reserve

WAYWAYSEECAPPO FIRST NATION, MB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Waywayseecappo First Nation Chief Murray Clearsky, will make an important announcement on the settlement of a longstanding claim and addition to reserve.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following statements.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. (CT)

Location:

Waywayseecappo First Nation Main

Community -- Pow Wow Arbour

Manitoba, R0J 1S0

Follow us on Twitter:

Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c8461.html