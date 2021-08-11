Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Waywayseecappo First Nation to make an announcement on the settlement of longstanding claim and addition to reserve
WAYWAYSEECAPPO FIRST NATION, MB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Waywayseecappo First Nation Chief Murray Clearsky, will make an important announcement on the settlement of a longstanding claim and addition to reserve.
They will be available to answer questions from the media following statements.
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. (CT)
Location:
Waywayseecappo First Nation Main
Community -- Pow Wow Arbour
Manitoba, R0J 1S0
