Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Waywayseecappo First Nation to make an announcement on the settlement of longstanding claim and addition to reserve

·1 min read

WAYWAYSEECAPPO FIRST NATION, MB, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and Waywayseecappo First Nation Chief Murray Clearsky, will make an important announcement on the settlement of a longstanding claim and addition to reserve.

They will be available to answer questions from the media following statements.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. (CT)

Location:
Waywayseecappo First Nation Main
Community -- Pow Wow Arbour
Manitoba, R0J 1S0

Follow us on Twitter:
Minister Carolyn Bennett

GovCan - Indigenous
(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c8461.html

