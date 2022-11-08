Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Alberta to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet
OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development, along with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in Alberta. A media availability will follow.
Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Time: 11:00 am (MT) / 1:00 pm (ET)
Location: Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Calgary, Alberta
Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c2023.html