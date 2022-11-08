U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Alberta to make an important announcement about high-speed Internet

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development, along with the Honourable Nate Glubish, Alberta's Minister of Technology and Innovation, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in Alberta. A media availability will follow.

Date:                Thursday, November 10, 2022

Time:               11:00 am (MT) / 1:00 pm (ET)

Location:        Grey Eagle Resort and Casino
                        3777 Grey Eagle Drive 
                        Calgary, Alberta

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance.

