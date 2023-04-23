U.S. markets closed

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and France to strengthen their collaboration on science, technology and innovation

CNW Group
·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Sylvie Retailleau, French Minister of Higher Education and Research will deliver remarks on collaboration on science, technology and innovation.

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 1 PM (EDT)

Location:

Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat
125 Zaida Eddy Private, 2nd Floor
Ottawa, Ontario

Participation

Members of the media who plan on attending the event must confirm their participation with ISED media relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca. Media representatives are asked to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event.

