U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,419.00
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,909.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,164.75
    -3.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.17
    +0.08 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3923
    -0.0008 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8540
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,546.61
    +1,178.20 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.89
    +21.99 (+2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,744.24
    +16.14 (+0.06%)
     

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to highlight support for high-speed Internet projects in eastern Ontario

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, together with François Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in eastern Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:

August 6, 2021



Time:

10:30 a.m. ET



Location:


Russell Library


1053 Concession St


Russell, ON K4R 1E1


Please contact IC.ONROCommunications-AllStaff.IC@ised-isde.gc.ca to register and receive information.

Notes for media:

  • Media wishing to attend the event can register on site or by sending an email to ic.onrocommunications-allstaff.ic@ised-isde.gc.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. Parking is available to the side of the building.

  • The event will be held in the main space of the library. Media will be required to follow public health measures (including wearing personal protective equipment).

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c0720.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) had jumped 11.8% higher at 11:42 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The gain came after The New York Times reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will likely approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by early September.

  • Crypto rules in infrastructure bill show Washington's 'misunderstanding' of digital assets: Senator

    A bipartisan trio of senators is trying to change a cryptocurrency provision in the infrastructure bill that the industry warns will have a 'devastating' impact on the space. As it stands, the infrastructure bill aims to raise revenue by cracking down on cryptocurrency tax reporting.

  • SEC Chair Gensler calls on Congress to rein in crypto

    Brian Cheung joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s comments on cryptocurrency and how he wants Congress to regulate crypto to protect investors from a catastrophe.

  • 'Completely Violated': Women Describe Cuomo's Groping and Intimidation

    The governor placed his finger on the back of the trooper’s neck, standing behind her in an elevator at his Manhattan office, tracing the path of her spine with a two-word narration: “Hey, you.” Sometimes, he asked questions — Why didn’t she wear a dress? Why pursue marriage when “your sex drive goes down” afterward? Could he kiss her? — and sometimes, he made statements: He remarked that his ideal girlfriend could “handle pain.” He said that the trooper, in her late 20s, was “too old” for him.

  • Biden’s New Eviction Ban Eases Liberal Ire at Legal Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden quelled for now a brewing confrontation with progressive Democrats with a new moratorium on evictions during the pandemic, but the order invites a legal fight with high-stakes consequences for public health that the government may well lose.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order on Tuesday, following several days of legal wrangling within the administration, aims to keep tenants who are in arrears from losing their homes until Oct. 3. White Hous

  • CFTC Commissioner Says SEC Lacks Authority Over Commodities, Including ‘Crypto Assets’

    Quintenz's comment follows remarks by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, who this week reiterated his view that stock and "stable value tokens backed by securities" qualify as securities.

  • Maricopa County and Dominion refuse to comply with audit subpoenas

    The Arizona state Senate demanded more information from the county and voting systems company to help contractors complete a controversial 2020 election audit.

  • UPDATE 4-Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

    It didn't take much for the White House to set Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis off. As coronavirus cases rise across the Sun Belt, President Joe Biden asked GOP governors to “get out of the way” of efforts to contain the virus. “He has become, I would argue, the leading voice of opposition to the Biden administration,” said Rob Bradley, a Republican who recently left the Florida Senate because of term limits.

  • Justice Department opens civil rights investigation into Phoenix Police Department

    The Justice Department opened a "pattern or practice" investigation into the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

  • Joe Biden pokes at Ron DeSantis after Florida criticism: ‘Governor who?’

    Jab comes as the president and Florida governor continue to feud

  • Sen. Portman Announces Support for Narrowed Crypto Tax Rule

    Sen. Rob Portman is believed to have authored the original crypto tax reporting provision with support from the Biden administration.

  • Cuomo Scandal Derails Smooth MTA Leadership Transition

    (Bloomberg) -- The leadership troubles at New York City’s transit system are intensifying as Governor Andrew Cuomo faces mounting calls for his resignation amid allegations that he sexually harassed staff members.The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the largest U.S. public transit agency, has been waiting for state lawmakers to approve Cuomo’s leadership plan. The state agency manages New York City’s subways, buses and commuter-rail lines and is struggling to restore ridership to pre-pande

  • With abortion heading back to the Supreme Court, is it time to retire the 'my body, my choice' slogan?

    Time for a new slogan? Alfred Gescheidt/Getty ImagesOne of the blockbuster cases the U.S. Supreme Court will hear in its upcoming session is a challenge to Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. Mississippi made clear that it aims to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, which in 1973 established a constitutionally protected right to abortion before fetal viability – when a fetus has developed to a point where it can exist outside the womb. In the context of a Supreme Court reshaped by anti-a

  • Florida congressman rips DeSantis’s response to Biden: ‘That’s pretty immature’

    After Florida governor Ron DeSantis held a fiery press conference in response to President Biden’s recent criticism of some GOP governors' handling of Covid, Florida congressman Charlie Crist went on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight Wednesday to give his take on the moment. After Lemon showed a clip of the press conference, he asked Crist for his reaction. “That's pretty immature. And extremely defensive,” Crist said. “President Biden is giving good, solid leadership on this issue that is really focused on the safety of our children, and our families, and our nation. Governor Desantis' reaction to that is to be dismissive, because he's chosen to be playing Russian roulette with my fellow Floridians, which is a disaster.” And Crist thinks there’s only one real reason why DeSantis is busy politicizing Covid instead of trying to slow it down. “The man is so, unfortunately, politically motivated toward the white house in 2024, and capturing that base, that he's forgetting Floridians who want their kids to be safe. Because they're reasonable people with common sense,” Crist said.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • South Africa President Replaces Finance Chief in New Cabinet

    (Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the ruling party’s head of economic policy Enoch Godongwana as finance minister, after Tito Mboweni resigned. The rand plunged.Mboweni’s replacement was among several changes to the cabinet announced by Ramaphosa on Thursday. The appointment of Godongwana, 64, follows months of speculation about Mboweni’s position in the government after he said he would favor a return to the private sector. The rand weakened as much as 2.5%, the m

  • Arkansas Governor Regrets Signing Ban On Mask Mandates As COVID Spike Continues

    Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, is now trying to get the state legislature to overturn a law banning mask mandates in schools.

  • Biden to set target for 50% EVs by 2030; industry backs goal

    U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday setting a target to make half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and propose new vehicle emissions rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said. Biden's goal, which is not legally binding, won the support of major U.S. and foreign automakers who warned it would require billions of dollars in government funding. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV confirmed in a joint statement that they aspire "to achieve sales of 40-50% of annual U.S. volumes of electric vehicles... by 2030."

  • Landlords mount legal challenge to Biden administration's new eviction moratorium

    A group of landlords and real-estate companies issued a legal challenge on Wednesday night in a D.C. district court to the Biden administration's new national eviction moratorium.Driving the news: The Alabama and Georgia Associations of Realtors' emergency motion argues that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order Tuesday barring evictions for most of the U.S. through Oct. 3 exceeds the CDC's powers, according to a statement from the National Association of Realtors.Stay on top of