Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to highlight support for high-speed Internet projects in eastern Ontario
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, together with François Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry—Prescott—Russell, and the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in eastern Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date:
August 6, 2021
Time:
10:30 a.m. ET
Location:
Russell Library
1053 Concession St
Russell, ON K4R 1E1
Please contact IC.ONROCommunications-AllStaff.IC@ised-isde.gc.ca to register and receive information.
Notes for media:
Media wishing to attend the event can register on site or by sending an email to ic.onrocommunications-allstaff.ic@ised-isde.gc.ca.
Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. Parking is available to the side of the building.
The event will be held in the main space of the library. Media will be required to follow public health measures (including wearing personal protective equipment).
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/05/c0720.html