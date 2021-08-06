Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario investing in high-speed Internet projects throughout Northeastern Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Sheehan, Member of Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedNor), and Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, on behalf of the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, together with Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, and Ross Romano, Ontario's Minister of Government and Consumer Services and Member of Provincial Parliament for Sault Ste. Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure and Member of Provincial Parliament for Etobicoke Centre, will announce an investment to improve high-speed Internet access in Northeastern Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date: August 6, 2021



Time: 10:00 a.m. ET



Location: Please RSVP to Matthew.sookram.470@parl.gc.ca to receive zoom link

