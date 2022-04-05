U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,562.63
    -20.01 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,881.96
    -39.92 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,341.50
    -191.05 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.71
    -24.73 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.81
    -0.47 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +2.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5450
    +0.1330 (+5.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3700
    +0.5980 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.78
    +24.86 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Media Advisory - The governments of Canada and Ontario support French-language post-secondary education in Ottawa

·1 min read

The Government of Canada supports the Franco-Ontarian community

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a press conference on Wednesday along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), and Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.

They will announce significant funding to support Francophone post-secondary education and the vitality of the Franco-Ontarian community.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 5.

ACTIVITY: Media conference
DATE: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
TIME: 1:00 p.m.
PLACE: Collège La Cité (Ottawa Campus)
La Factorie Desjardins
2nd floor of pavillon Excentricité (pavillon H)
801 Aviation Parkway
Ottawa, Ontario

Follow us on Twitter: @CdnHeritage, @freetobeme_ca, @SportCanada_en and @Capital_Exp.|

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c9215.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Brainard: Fed 'prepared to take stronger action' on inflation

    Brainard, who is awaiting a confirmation vote to serve as Federal Reserve vice chair, added that policymakers are attuned to the disparate impacts of inflation on particularly lower-income households.

  • Exxon Flags Huge Profit Jump as Lawmakers Target Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. signaled its highest profit since 2008 as Russia’s war in Ukraine upended global commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Exxon’s announcement that first-quarter r

  • U.S. economy will fall into a recession this summer, as inflation eats into consumer spending, former Fed official warns

    Former Fed Governor Lawrence Lindsey said Monday that the U.S. economy will slump into a recession in the third quarter.

  • Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

    Satellite images show bodies in Bucha while Russia still occupied town

  • Brazilian economic official most likely pick to lead Petrobras, says O Globo

    Brazilian Economy Ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade has emerged as the most likely choice to lead state-run oil company Petrobras after energy consultant Adriano Pires declined the government's nomination, newspaper O Globo reported on Tuesday. Paes de Andrade, who holds a master's degree from Duke University and currently advises Economy Minister Paulo Guedes on digital governance, had been considered for the job even before Pires was tapped to be chief executive, O Globo said.

  • Brainard Says Fed to Shrink Balance Sheet Rapidly as Soon as May

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard called the task of reducing inflation pressures “paramount” and said the central bank will raise interest rates steadily while starting balance sheet reduction as soon as next month.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds

  • ‘Torture Room’ Discovered After Putin’s Killing Spree, Ukraine Says

    Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s OfficeThis story contains graphic descriptions and images.Ukrainian law enforcement officers have discovered a torture room in Bucha, just outside Kyiv, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.Russian forces have tortured and killed civilians inside the torture room, the office claimed.“Soldiers of the Russian Federation armed forces tortured unarmed civilians and then killed them,” the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a Facebook post about the allege

  • Jen Psaki Shuts Down Fox News Reporter On Florida's 'Heartbreaking' 'Don't Say Gay' Law

    In her response to Peter Doocy, she called the law a “reflection of politicians in Florida propagating misinformed, hateful policies."

  • Russia-Ukraine war: EU announces new sanctions, ban on Russian coal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report that the European Commission has announced new sanctions including a ban on coal from Russia.

  • Job loss — not resignation — drove the pandemic's retirement boom

    The number of older workers who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times.

  • Peru Imposes Curfew in Lima as Violent Inflation Protests Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Peru’s president declared a curfew in the capital Lima on Tues

  • Washington State Bans ICE Registrations

    How long until they start taking people’s cars?

  • US House of Representatives to Consider Legislation on El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

    The bi-partisan Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador (ACES) Act mirrors legislation that advanced out of a Senate committee last month.

  • Canadian dollar notches 5-month high as exports climb

    The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in nearly five months against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as the threat of additional sanctions on Russia boosted oil prices and data showed Canada's exports climbing to a record high in February. Gains for the Canadian dollar came as other commodity-linked currencies moved higher, including a 1.2% jump in the Australian dollar after the Reserve Bank of Australia dropped its pledge to be "patient" on hiking interest rates. Canada's exports rose 2.8% in February, driven mostly by energy products, while imports climbed 3.9% from the previous month.

  • EU Proposes Ban on Russian Coal Imports, Ships After Atrocities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The European Union is proposing to ban coal imports from Russia in a direct response to reports that Russian forces committed apparent war crimes in Ukraine,

  • Column: Heaps of campaign cash got Disney what it wanted in Florida, until now

    Disney's money has controlled Florida politics for more than 50 years. Now the politicians are showing their ingratitude.

  • ‘I have researched the right moves over the past 12 months; I am still confused…claiming Social Security is a nerve-racking decision’

    As a couple prepares for their 65th birthdays, the big question is when to take Social Security payments?

  • Think tank urges CVS to examine diversity plan's impact on ‘non-diverse’ workers

    CVS Health Corp. rejected a proposal from a right-leaning think tank to audit its conduct an audit on its diversity strategy and its impact on "non-diverse" employees.