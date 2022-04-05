Media Advisory - The governments of Canada and Ontario support French-language post-secondary education in Ottawa

The Government of Canada supports the Franco-Ontarian community

OTTAWA, ON, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a press conference on Wednesday along with the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), and Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Official Languages.

They will announce significant funding to support Francophone post-secondary education and the vitality of the Franco-Ontarian community.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Journalists must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to media@pch.gc.ca by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 5.

ACTIVITY: Media conference

DATE: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

TIME: 1:00 p.m.

PLACE: Collège La Cité (Ottawa Campus)

La Factorie Desjardins

2nd floor of pavillon Excentricité (pavillon H)

801 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, Ontario

