Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport and Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 am (ET)

Location: Milton Public Library – Main Branch (2nd floor)

1010 Main Street East

Milton, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure on social media.

Twitter: @ONinfra, Instagram: @oninfrastructure and LinkedIn: Infrastructure | Infrastructure

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c4738.html