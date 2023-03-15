U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,850.85
    -68.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,504.55
    -650.85 (-2.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,300.97
    -127.18 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,731.35
    -45.54 (-2.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.50
    -4.83 (-6.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    +22.40 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.08
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    -0.0201 (-1.87%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4140
    -0.2240 (-6.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0136 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6180
    -1.6170 (-1.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,357.19
    -1,683.74 (-6.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.99
    -15.24 (-2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.84
    -263.27 (-3.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,229.48
    +7.44 (+0.03%)
     

Media advisory - Governments of Canada and Ontario to make important announcement about high-speed Internet

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Health and to the Minister of Sport and Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, together with Parm Gill, Member of Provincial Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, will make an announcement about improving high-speed Internet access in rural Ontario. A media availability will follow.

Date:                 Thursday, March 16, 2023

Time:                10:00 am (ET)

Location:          Milton Public Library – Main Branch (2nd floor)
                          1010 Main Street East
                          Milton, Ontario

Members of the media are asked to contact ISED Media Relations at media@ised-isde.gc.ca to confirm their attendance or obtain the dial-in information to participate via teleconference.

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.
Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

Follow Ontario's Ministry of Infrastructure on social media.
Twitter: @ONinfra, Instagram: @oninfrastructure and LinkedIn: Infrastructure | Infrastructure

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/15/c4738.html

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Central Bank Takes Up Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Cr

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Chevron reports California gas-sales data after regulators’ threat

    Chevron said on Tuesday it reported how much money it made in January from selling gasoline in California, disclosing the data after regulators threatened to fine the company for not following a new law aimed at investigating the cause of the state's high gas prices.

  • Rep. Maxine Waters on Silicon Valley Bank failure: 'This is all about regulation'

    The top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee is calling for a Congressional inquiry into the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and says a 2018 rollback in some banking regulations are at the heart of this latest financial meltdown.

  • Bailouts are back, and capitalism is crumbling before our eyes

    Here we go again. The circumstances may be different, but the underlying causes are much the same. A well-functioning banking system is an essential backdrop to any successful market economy, but banks themselves are intrinsically dangerous, interconnected beasts that once off the leash almost invariably end up creating financial havoc.

  • Inside the legal loophole US regulators used to bail out SVB depositors

    Silicon Valley Bank's deposits were backstopped by the government over the weekend, a move made possible by a narrow legal exception inside a 32-year-old banking law.

  • Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

    A business tycoon long sought by the government of China and known for cultivating ties to Trump administration figures including Steve Bannon was arrested Wednesday in New York on charges that he oversaw a $1 billion fraud conspiracy. Guo Wengui, 54, and his financier, Kin Ming Je, faced an indictment in federal court in Manhattan charging them with various crimes, including wire, securities and bank fraud. Guo was charged first in court papers under the name Ho Wan Kwok.

  • First Drugs Facing Medicare Price Penalty Named by U.S.

    Health officials released the first list of drugs paid for by Medicare whose prices went up more than the rate of inflation and will have to be rebated under a new federal law.

  • US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

    Wholesale price increases in the United States slowed sharply last month as food and energy costs declined, a sign that inflationary pressures may be easing as the Federal Reserve considers whether to keep raising interest rates to fight higher prices. From January to February, the government’s producer price index fell 0.1%, after a 0.3% rise from December to January. Compared with a year ago, wholesale prices rose 4.6%, a big drop from the 5.7% annual increase in January.

  • White House pushes back after DeSantis questions U.S. support for Ukraine: ‘Consider the cost in American blood and treasure should Mr. Putin succeed’

    A White House spokesman offers a rebuke on Tuesday when asked about Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's criticism of U.S. support for Ukraine.

  • Unretirement can be expensive – watch out for these surprise costs

    Going back to work after retirement can bring the renewed luxury of a paycheck, but there are some potential hiccups to re-entering the workforce that require some planning. A tight labor market, high inflation, waning pandemic concerns – and perhaps a case of boredom – have prompted many retirees to consider going back to work. One in six retirees is considering returning to work after being out of the workforce for an average of four years, according to a recent study from Paychex.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • Willow Project to deliver jobs, billions in government revenue

    President Joe Biden's approval of the Willow Project is expected to net billions in tax revenue and create new jobs on Alaska's North Slope as ConocoPhillips moves forward.

  • 'It's a wake-up call': Advocacy groups, lawmakers highlight law they say led to SVB collapse

    Congress must repeal the Trump-era law, which was supported by both Republicans and Democrats, say advocates and some lawmakers.

  • Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed as “sheer nonsense” allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and again pointed the finger at the U.S. Putin spoke after The New York Times, The Washington Post and German media published stories last week citing unidentified U.S. and other officials as saying there was evidence Ukraine, or at least Ukrainians, may have been responsible. The Ukrainian government has denied involvement.

  • China Reports Economic Rebound But Warns of Risks To Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China reported a rebound in consumer spending, industrial output and investment this year after coronavirus restrictions were dropped, while warning of risks to the economy’s recovery as unemployment rose and real estate investment continued to slump.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Fights to Win Back Confidence as Stock SlumpsBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal

  • US retail sales fall moderately; producer inflation slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. retail sales fell moderately in February, likely payback after the prior month's outsized increase, but the underlying momentum remained strong, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter despite higher borrowing costs. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday followed on the heel of news last week showing solid job growth in February, and raised hope that the Federal Reserve could fight inflation without pushing the economy into recession. That has left the outlook for next week's rate decision from the Fed highly uncertain.

  • DeSantis and GOP are waging war against 'woke' ESG. Now business groups are fighting back.

    Bills that would bar dealings with financial institutions that follow ESG principles have been defeated in Republican-controlled statehouses.

  • Will Ron DeSantis be the end of ‘Florida man’? Press critics sound the alarm over the potential demise of the famous ‘Sunshine Law.’

    Florida's unique media law has enabled a lot of unusual "Florida man" headlines over the years.

  • Tech pressure, Yellen everywhere: How Washington scrambled as SVB collapsed

    The U.S. government launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank collapse since the 2008 financial crisis. As U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen prepares for a Friday hearing before the Republican-controlled House Ways and Means Committee, investors are raising concerns about a liquidity crisis at Silicon Valley Bank, sending the stock plummeting. Amid growing concern the bank would not last the weekend, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve Board decide to move it into receivership.