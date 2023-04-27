MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUEBEC AND MUNICIPALITY OF WEEDON TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN WEEDON

WEEDON, QC, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Québec, and the Municipality of Weedon will be making a housing announcement in Weedon.

Media are invited to join Member of the National Assembly, Francois Jacques, on behalf of France-Elaine Duranceau, Minister of Housing for Quebec, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agricultre and Agri-Food and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Eugène Gagné, Mayor of Weedon, along with diverse partners for the announcement.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who wish to participate must confirm their presence by writing to communications@shq.gouv.qc.ca before April 28 at 9 a.m.

Date: April 28th, 2023



Time: 11:00 a.m. ET



Location: The address will be provided upon confirmation of attendance.

