MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND QUEBEC AND CITY OF MONTREAL TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN MONTREAL

MONTREAL, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada along with the Government of Québec, and the City of Montreal will be making a housing announcement in Montreal.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

Media are invited to join Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), Benoit Dorais, Vice-President of the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, responsible for housing, real estate strategy and legal affairs, Josefina Blanco, responsible for diversity, social inclusion, homelessness, universal accessibility, women, youth and seniors on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal, and Marina Boulos-Winton of Chez Doris, for the announcement.

Date:

March 7th, 2023



Time:

9:45 a.m. ET



Location:

1437 rue Chomedey, Montreal (Activity Room located on the 3rd floor)


Media are invited to RSVP by contacting relationsmedias@montreal.ca

Logo : City of Montréal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Logo : City of Montréal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/06/c8390.html

