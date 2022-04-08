Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver remarks at the 105th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will attend the commemorative ceremony for the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. During the ceremony, Her Excellency will deliver remarks and lay a wreath.

Elder Albert Dumont will open the ceremony with a prayer and smudging of the National War Memorial. Organized by Veterans Affairs Canada, the ceremony will honour the legacy of the Canadians who served and sacrificed so much for their country.

Date: April 9, 2022

Time: 11 a.m. EDT

Location: National War Memorial

Notes for Media:

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

