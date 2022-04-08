U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,496.67
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,773.37
    +189.80 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,754.09
    -143.21 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.01
    -0.78 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.78
    +1.75 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.60
    +8.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.92
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0878
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7100
    +0.0580 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3025
    -0.0051 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3750
    +0.4050 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,747.31
    -957.97 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.99
    -19.61 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Media Advisory - Governor General to deliver remarks at the 105th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will attend the commemorative ceremony for the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the National War Memorial in Ottawa. During the ceremony, Her Excellency will deliver remarks and lay a wreath.

Elder Albert Dumont will open the ceremony with a prayer and smudging of the National War Memorial. Organized by Veterans Affairs Canada, the ceremony will honour the legacy of the Canadians who served and sacrificed so much for their country.

Date: April 9, 2022
Time: 11 a.m. EDT
Location: National War Memorial

Notes for Media:

  • Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c6660.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Pivots to Shield Economy With Surprise Jumbo Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank unexpectedly slashed its key interest rate in a sign of confidence that the worst of the financial turmoil triggered by the invasion of Ukraine is past.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasio

  • Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

    Software giant Microsoft is among the big companies that have mobilized in favor of Ukraine since Russia invaded the country six weeks ago.

  • Slowdown in economy has to be 'dramatic' as Fed raises interest rates: top economist

    Those experts calling for a recession may be onto something.

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.

  • The Fed’s plan to rapidly slash its balance sheet is out. Here’s what happens to money in the system.

    Federal Reserve meeting minutes outline a plan to reduce its record-sized balance sheet from nearly $9 trillion to help cool inflation at 40-year highs, potentially starting in May. Here's what happens to the money.

  • Economists Boost Inflation Expectations in Worrying Sign for Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Economists have boosted their U.S. inflation forecasts -- again -- and downgraded expectations for economic growth through most of 2023, underscoring growing risks to the outlook as the Federal Reserve tries to curb the fastest price growth in decades.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Mi

  • China Targets Big Tech’s Algorithms as Crackdown Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- China kicked off a formal campaign to rein in the potential abuse of algorithms by internet giants from ByteDance Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd., taking aim at the way social media platforms serve up ads and content to hook users.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to Slovaki

  • Russia Cuts Key Interest Rate. Protecting the Ruble Is Painful.

    The previous rate hike, along with strict capital controls, financial sanctions that prevented Russian banks from selling, and oil and gas payments, have helped the currency recover to its pre-invasion level.

  • Some Democrats renew calls for student debt cancellation as federal loan payment pause is extended

    The extension of the federal student loan payment pause isn’t enough for some Democrats.

  • Russia complains to Turkey over drones sales to Ukraine -Turkish bureaucrat

    Russia has complained to Turkey over its sale of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones to Ukraine, a high level Turkish bureaucrat said on Friday, but added the sales were by a private Turkish company and not state-to-state deals. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 on what he called a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

  • Putin ally and battle-hardened Chechen leader teases further brutalities as fractures with Kremlin surface

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, posted a video to Telegram teasing further brutality in southeastern Ukraine as the world reels from Bucha massacre.

  • Finland hit by cyberattack, airspace breach

    Finland was hit with cyberattacks and an airspace breach on Friday while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was speaking to the Finnish Parliament. The country’s Ministry of Defense tweeted earlier Friday its website was under attack and it would shutter until further notice. A few hours later, after resolving the issue, the department clarified that the…

  • Race On to Rearm Eastern Front That May Decide Ukraine War

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia refocuses its invasion of Ukraine on the east, recognition is growing in Kyiv and allied capitals that the window to prevent the nation’s partition and a long war of attrition may be narrow.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin Army Regroups for Ukra

  • Ukraine’s 'iron general' is a hero, but he's no star

    Meet Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, the commander in chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who's quietly leading the fight against Russia's invaders.

  • Sri Lanka Vows Independent Monetary Policy After Record Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s central bank raised borrowing costs by an unprecedented 700 basis points amid economic and political turmoil that has sparked street protests and left President Gotabaya Rajapaksa with a minority in parliament.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: U.S. Deploys Patriot Missile System to SlovakiaPutin

  • EU Backs Russian Coal Ban as Some Countries Demand Tougher Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union banned coal imports from Russia in its first move targeting Moscow’s crucial energy revenue, but some member states say the bloc needs to do much more to punish Moscow for atrocities in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sideste

  • China warns US of 'consequences' if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s scheduled visit to Taiwan was met with a fierce response from China, which warned of “strong measures” if the U.S. refuses to cancel the trip. Pelosi was reportedly set to visit Taiwan on Sunday as part of her planned trip to Japan this weekend, but both Pelosi’s office and the Taiwanese government have yet to release an official confirmation. Pelosi’s upcoming trip to Japan is now delayed as the House speaker has tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Putin’s Family and Wealth: What We Do and Don’t Know

    The secrecy surrounding Vladimir Putin’s private life and wealth has made it a challenge for the West to sanction him. WSJ’s Ann Simmons explains what we do and don’t know about the Russian leader’s family and assets. Photo composite by Daniel Orton.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Two Ukrainian soldiers get married on Kyiv frontline as Russia withdraws

    Anastasiia, 24, and Viacheslav, 43, put aside the war for a few hours to make their vows in a city park in Kyiv, wearing their army combats with weapons draped over their shoulders.