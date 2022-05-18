U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Media Advisory - Governor General to undertake official visit to British Columbia

·5 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will undertake an official visit to British Columbia from May 20 to 24, 2022.

During the visit, the Governor General will deliver remarks at the memorial event commemorating one year since the confirmation of unmarked graves at a residential school in Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc. Her Excellency will also attend the 75th anniversary of the Canadian Rangers ceremony in her capacity as commander-in-chief of Canada.

While in the province, Their Excellencies will meet with Her Honour the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia, and Indigenous leaders from throughout the province, including Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc.

Before departing, Their Excellencies will engage with university students from the University of Victoria and children attending Oaklands Elementary School. They will also speak with marine researchers from the Institute of Ocean Sciences.

Times are indicated in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

Victoria
Friday, May 20

1 p.m.
Official Welcoming Ceremony at the Legislative Assembly Building
Upon arrival, Their Excellencies will be greeted by Her Honour the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia, and traditional First Nations chiefs. The Governor General will receive a Viceregal Salute and inspect a guard of honour while a 21-gun salute is fired. Once inside, Their Excellencies will sign the guest book and meet with the founders of the Orange Shirt movement.
612 Government Street
PHOTO OP – Upon arrival, during the guest book signing and at the Orange Shirt display
Media Contact: Tara Gostelow, 250-893-7136, tara.gostelow@gov.bc.ca

1:15 p.m.
Meeting with the Premier of British Columbia
Their Excellencies will meet with the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia.
612 Government Street
PHOTO OP – At the start of the meeting
Media Contact: Lindsay Byers, 778-678-5539, Lindsay.Byers@gov.bc.ca

1:40 p.m.
Meeting with Provincial and Indigenous Leaders
Their Excellencies will meet with the Lieutenant Governor and Premier of British Columbia, and with Chief Robert Thomas of the Esquimalt Nation, Chief Ronald Sam of the Songhees First Nation, and other distinguished representatives of First Nations leadership.
612 Government Street
PHOTO OP – At the start of the meeting
Media Contact: Lindsay Byers, 778-678-5539, Lindsay.Byers@gov.bc.ca

Victoria
Saturday, May 21

10 a.m.
Visit to the Institute of Ocean Sciences
Their Excellencies will visit the Institute of Ocean Sciences to meet with marine researchers and learn more about their ongoing work.

The Institute of Ocean Sciences is an important link in Fisheries and Oceans Canada's nationwide network of major scientific facilities. The work undertaken here contributes to maritime safety, our understanding of the ocean and marine ecosystems, and the sustainability of Canada's marine resources.
OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc (Kamloops)
Monday, May 23

9 a.m.
Memorial event commemorating one year since the confirmation of unmarked graves at a residential school in Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc
Their Excellencies will meet with Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir and members of the community to pay their respects to the children left in unmarked graves and to the survivors of the residential school. The Governor General will deliver remarks at the memorial event in honour of "Le Estcwicwéỳ", which means "the missing." The memorial will include cultural performances and dances, hand drumming, prayers and remarks from various speakers.
345 Powwow Trail
OPEN TO MEDIA
Media Contact: Larry Read, 250-819-5255, larry.read@Ttes.ca

Victoria
Monday, May 23

4:30 p.m.
Ceremony commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Canadian Rangers
As commander-in-chief of Canada, the Governor General will deliver remarks at a ceremony commemorating 75 years since the creation of the Canadian Rangers.

The Canadian Rangers are a sub-component of the Canadian Army Reserve who live and work in remote, isolated and coastal regions of Canada. They provide light-equipped, self-sufficient mobile forces to support Canadian Armed Forces national security and public safety operations within Canada.
1401 Rockland Ave
OPEN TO MEDIA
Media Contacts:
Government House: Jerymy Brownridge, 250-888-1456, Jerymy.Brownridge@gov.bc.ca
Canadian Rangers: Natasha Tersigni, 236-464-3809, Natasha.tersigni@forces.gc.ca

Victoria
Tuesday, May 24

10:30 a.m.
Visit to Oaklands Elementary School
Their Excellencies will meet with students at Oaklands Elementary School. During their visit, they will find out more about the Legacy Totem Project and take part in a question-and-answer session. The Governor General will also read Fishing with Grandma, a children's book written by Inuit authors, to a group of younger students.

Oaklands Elementary School is a vibrant community school that encompasses a population of approximately 500 kindergarten to Grade 5 students, who are instructed in fine arts, athletics, a core curriculum (math, language arts, science and social studies), social responsibility, and French.
OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

12 p.m.
Discussion with University of Victoria Students
Their Excellencies will speak with students from the University of Victoria who are enrolled in both the Indigenous Language Revitalization Program and the Joint Degree Program in Canadian Common Law and Indigenous Legal Orders (JD/JID).

The Indigenous Language Revitalization Program provides practical strategies to support communities in their efforts to retain and revitalize their languages. The JD/JID combines classroom learning with field studies in collaboration with communities to develop the skills needed to work within and at the interface of Indigenous legal orders and Canadian common law.
OFFICIAL PHOTOGRAPHERS ONLY

Quick facts

  • This will be Governor General Mary Simon's first official visit to British Columbia.

  • This visit is part of a larger objective of visiting each province and territory to engage with Canadians from across the country.

  • In 2016, Mary Simon received an honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of Victoria for her outstanding achievements throughout her career, notably her leadership in forming the eight-nation Arctic Council.

Notes for media

  • Members of the media must confirm their attendance at selected events with the media contacts listed above.

  • Photos of the visit can be provided to media upon request via media@gg.ca.

  • Media members can follow the Governor General's visit and activities online at gg.ca.

Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c0356.html

