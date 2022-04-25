Media Advisory - Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada
OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
His Excellency Gline Arley Clarke
High Commissioner-designate of Barbados
His Excellency Noureddine Bardad-Daidj
Ambassador-designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria
His Excellency Daniel Tumpal Sumurung Simanjuntak
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia
His Excellency Rieaz Shaik
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of South Africa
His Excellency Karspars Ozoliņš
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Latvia
Date:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time:
10 a.m.
Location:
Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.
Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.
Please note masks are mandatory.
Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/25/c6003.html