Media Advisory - Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover the presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

His Excellency Gline Arley Clarke

High Commissioner-designate of Barbados

His Excellency Noureddine Bardad-Daidj

Ambassador-designate of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

His Excellency Daniel Tumpal Sumurung Simanjuntak

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Indonesia

His Excellency Rieaz Shaik

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of South Africa

His Excellency Karspars Ozoliņš

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Latvia

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca .

Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Please note masks are mandatory.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

