Media Advisory - Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover a presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

Her Excellency Adriana Solano Laclé

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Costa Rica

His Excellency Purmanund Jhugroo

High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Mauritius

His Excellency Joaquim do Espirito Santo

Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Angola

His Excellency Sisavath Inphachanh

Ambassador-designate of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

His Excellency Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa'olelei Luteru

High Commissioner-designate of the Independent State of Samoa

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.

Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Please note masks are mandatory.

Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

