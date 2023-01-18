U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,928.86
    -62.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,296.96
    -613.89 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,957.01
    -138.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.36
    -29.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.15
    -0.33 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0796
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -0.1600 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2345
    +0.0057 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6000
    +0.3920 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,769.26
    -511.79 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.44
    -14.22 (-2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Media Advisory - Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover a presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.

During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:

Her Excellency Adriana Solano Laclé
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Costa Rica

His Excellency Purmanund Jhugroo 
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Mauritius

His Excellency Joaquim do Espirito Santo 
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Angola

His Excellency Sisavath Inphachanh 
Ambassador-designate of the Lao People's Democratic Republic

His Excellency Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa'olelei Luteru 
High Commissioner-designate of the Independent State of Samoa

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023 
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom

Notes for media:

  • To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.

  • Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

  • Please note masks are mandatory.

  • Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

