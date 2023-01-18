Media Advisory - Governor General to welcome new heads of mission to Canada
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to Rideau Hall to cover a presentation of credentials of five new heads of mission to Canada.
During the ceremony, the following new heads of mission will present their credentials to the Governor General:
Her Excellency Adriana Solano Laclé
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Costa Rica
His Excellency Purmanund Jhugroo
High Commissioner-designate of the Republic of Mauritius
His Excellency Joaquim do Espirito Santo
Ambassador-designate of the Republic of Angola
His Excellency Sisavath Inphachanh
Ambassador-designate of the Lao People's Democratic Republic
His Excellency Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Pa'olelei Luteru
High Commissioner-designate of the Independent State of Samoa
Date: Friday, January 20, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Rideau Hall Ballroom
Notes for media:
To guarantee your access to the ceremony, we ask that you please confirm your attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office at media@gg.ca.
Media are asked to arrive at the Princess Anne Entrance no later than 9:45 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.
Please note masks are mandatory.
Photos of the ceremony taken by the Governor General's official photographer will be made available upon request.
