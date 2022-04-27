MEDIA ADVISORY - HÉROUX-DEVTEK WILL HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS ITS FISCAL 2022 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

LONGUEUIL, QC, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) ("Héroux-Devtek" or the "Corporation"), a leading international manufacturer of aerospace products and the world's third-largest landing gear manufacturer, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, before market opens on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The Corporation will hold a conference call to discuss these results on the same day, at 8:30 AM (Eastern Time).

CONFERENCE CALL

Open to: Analysts, investors, and all interested parties

Date: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Call details: 1 -888-390-0549 (for all North American participants)





416-764-8682 (for all overseas participants)



Please dial-in 15 minutes before the conference call begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a tape-recording of the meeting by calling toll-free 1-888-390-0541 and entering the passcode 338473 on your phone. Local dial-in number is 416-764-8677 . This recording will be available from Thursday, May 19, 2022, as of 11:30 AM, until 23:59 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

WEBCAST

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Corporation's website in the Events section: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/events

The Company's consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis will be available in the Investors section of the Corporation's website: https://www.herouxdevtek.com/investors

ABOUT HÉROUX-DEVTEK

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX: HRX) is an international company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gear, hydraulic and electromechanical actuators, custom ball screws and fracture-critical components for the Aerospace market. The Corporation is the third-largest landing gear company worldwide, supplying both the commercial and defence sectors. Approximately 90% of the Corporation's sales are outside of Canada, including about 53% in the United States. The Corporation's head office is located in Longueuil, Québec with facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Spain.

