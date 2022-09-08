U.S. markets closed

Media Advisory - Half-masting the National Flag of Canada in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

·1 min read

The Government of Canada is flying the National Flag of Canada at half-mast in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - In honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022, the Government of Canada is flying the National Flag of Canada at half-mast.

As per the Rules for Half-masting the National Flag of Canada (Section 1), flags will be flown at half-mast on all Government of Canada buildings and establishments in Canada and abroad, including the Peace Tower, until sunset on the day of the national memorial service.

The national memorial service will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in Ottawa, time and date to be confirmed.

All Canadians are invited to visit the commemorative website and learn more about Her Majesty and her commitment to Canada for over 70 years. Those who wish to share a message of sympathy can sign the online book of condolences.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/08/c5309.html

