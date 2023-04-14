MEDIA ADVISORY - HAPPY RAMADAN! Fast in the 6 welcomes everyone to come together share an evening of food, fun and fireworks on Friday, April 14th.
TORONTO, April 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Together today for a better tomorrow! Toronto it's time to plan to gather again with Fast in the 6 to share in the breaking of the fast and enjoy an evening of food, and fireworks to celebrate our motto: Diversity, Unity and Prosperity.
In the spirit of Ramadan, Fast in the 6 is a unique Canadian event that invites Torontonians of all backgrounds to a free public event to come together and participate in the simple but powerful act of sharing a meal on April 14th at 6:30pm on Nathan Phillips Square. In addition to delicious food, the family friendly evening will also be filled with fun, live music and spectacular fireworks from the top of City Hall.
WHERE:
Nathan Phillips Square (Toronto)
WHAT:
There will be delicious food to enjoy all evening long. Maple Lodge Farms
KEY TIMES (WHEN):
Food Service open to public: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm *includes free water refill station
VIP reception 6:30 pm
Stage programing 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Site programming 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Rotunda Open for prayer 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Breaking of the Fast 8:02 pm *food giveaway begins
Fireworks 9:30 pm - 9:35 pm
STAGE SCHEDULE (WHEN):
7:00 PM Screen programming
7:30 PM Welcome remarks
7:40 PM Federal Minister Ahmed Hussen
7:45 PM VIDEO: Deputy Mayor - Jennifer McKelvie
8:00 PM Breaking of the Fast Remarks
8:02 PM BRYN
8:20 PM RAZ HYDER
8:45 PM Amaal
9:30 PM Concluding Remarks
9:31 PM FIREWORKS
As in past years, the evening of celebration in the Square will include music and entertainment as well as spectacular fireworks from the top of City Hall. This year's headliner is the very talented Amaal Nuux and also appearing will be Raz Hyder.
2023 Sponsors Include: Maple Lodge Farms/Zabiha Halal, Sobeys/FreshCo, TD, RBC, Air Canada, Torys LLP, MaxWell Realty, Boom Health, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Beanfield Metroconnect, infinitycomm and Pi Co.
ABOUT FAST IN THE 6
Fast in the 6 is a unique Canadian event established in 2017 and is a free evening of food, fun and fireworks, coinciding with Ramadan, to celebrate the diversity of our great city through the common experience of the breaking of the fast. Founded by Toronto philanthropists, Dany and Lisa Assaf, the event's motto is Diversity.Unity.Prosperity. and seeks to affirm the city's leadership as a major global centre of both social and economic opportunity.
