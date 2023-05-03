MEDIA ADVISORY - Honouring National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit people

Red Dress exhibit to be installed at Canada Post Head Office

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - May 5 is a nationally recognized day to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender diverse people in Canada. Also called Red Dress Day, this is a time to raise awareness about the disproportionate violence these groups experience.

To honour this important day, Canada Post will be displaying a Red Dress installation at the front of its Head Office in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.

This installation will symbolize the legacies of colonialism and the disproportionate risk of violence faced by Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit peoples.

This installation was curated and created by Indigenous Canada Post employees. They will conduct a traditional smudging ceremony for each dress before it is displayed and will perform another ceremonial smudging of each dress after it is taken down.

As a crown corporation with a presence in every community in the country, Canada Post has a role to play in furthering social justice, including fostering respectful reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.

About the installation:

Erected the morning of May 5 during a private ceremony.

On display May 5 between 9:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Located at Canada Post Head Office, facing the intersection of Heron and Riverside Drive.

Canada Post Head Office will be lit up in red lights on the evening of May 5 to commemorate National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, Two-Spirit people.

