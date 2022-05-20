Media Advisory - Indigenous-Specific Racism in Ontario's Health Care Sector: It's Pervasive, It's Persistent, and It's Widespread

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Persistent and escalating racism and discrimination against Indigenous people in Ontario's health care sector is the subject of a news conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

During the conference, Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health and the Ottawa Aboriginal Coalition will release their long-awaited report detailing crushing incidents of racism and will issue an urgent challenge to Ontario's political party leaders—to commit to ending racism and discrimination against Indigenous people in Ontario's health system.

The request stems from the findings contained in their damning 138-page report entitled, "Share Your Story: Indigenous-Specific Racism in Healthcare Across the Champlain Region" which highlights over 300 recent accounts (personal and eye-witness) of Indigenous-specific racism across the Champlain health region.

DETAILS OF NEWS CONFERENCE:

WHAT: News conference to release report along with a call for Ontario's political party leaders to pledge to end Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in Ontario's health system



WHEN: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Media to arrive: 10:00 a.m. News conference starts: 10:30 a.m.



WHERE: Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health 299 Montreal Road, Ottawa, ON (Enter from Main Entrance) COVID protocols will be in place

