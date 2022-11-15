Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit
IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Gwen Healey Akearok, Executive and Scientific Director, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre.
Date:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. EST
Location:
Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre
775 Fred Coman Drive
Iqaluit, Nunavut, X0A 0H0
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada
SOURCE Infrastructure Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c7065.html