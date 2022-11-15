Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit

Reuters

Hormel Foods' labeling of a meat product line as "natural" despite using the same hogs and production methods as its other brands shows the U.S. meat labeling system needs reforms, said consumer advocates and documents released on Tuesday from a lawsuit the company is close to settling. The false advertising suit, brought in 2016 by the Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), an animal rights group, against Minnesota-based Hormel Foods Corp alleged the U.S. pork company misled consumers by marketing its Natural Choice products as "all natural" and meeting "better standards," according to the complaint. Yet the hogs used in Natural Choice pork products were raised in the same conditions and used the same slaughter methods as animals meant for other Hormel products, according to a 2018 deposition of a company executive released by ALDF and Public Justice, a public interest law firm that represented ALDF, under an agreement with Hormel.