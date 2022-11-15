U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Iqaluit

·1 min read

IQALUIT, NU, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement with the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Gwen Healey Akearok, Executive and Scientific Director, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre.

Date:   

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

 

Time:   

10:00 a.m. EST

 

Location:

Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre


775 Fred Coman Drive


Iqaluit, Nunavut, X0A 0H0


Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c7065.html

