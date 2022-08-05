Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding community infrastructure with the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier; Christine Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa; and Danny Baldwin, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa.
Date:
Monday, August 8, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. EDT
Location:
Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, 407 Smyth Road, Ottawa, ON K1H 8M8
