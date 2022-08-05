U.S. markets close in 12 minutes

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an announcement regarding community infrastructure with the Honourable David McGuinty, Member of Parliament for Ottawa South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Ottawa—Vanier; Christine Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa; and Danny Baldwin, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities Ottawa.

Date:         

Monday, August 8, 2022



Time:       

10:00 a.m. EDT



Location:

Ronald McDonald House Ottawa, 407 Smyth Road, Ottawa, ON K1H 8M8

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/05/c2915.html

