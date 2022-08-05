Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Ottawa

Reuters

U.S. job growth surged much more than expected in July and the unemployment rate ticked lower, giving the Federal Reserve enough cushion to stay on its aggressive rate hike path as it tries to tame inflation. BONDS: The yield on 10-year Treasury notes shot higher and was up 14.9 basis points to 2.825%; The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, was up 20.3 basis points at 3.240%. We have a real supply-demand imbalance in terms of the labor market… There was a strong urge for people to call the all clear, on inflation and we’re just not there.