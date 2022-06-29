Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure announcement in the presence of:
The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities
Date:
Friday, July 1, 2022
Time:
2:50 p.m. PDT
Location:
Sunset Community Centre
6810 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5X 0A1
