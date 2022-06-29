U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,812.75
    -8.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,947.00
    -52.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,663.50
    -27.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,717.20
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.66
    -0.12 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.68
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0437
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0930
    -0.1130 (-3.52%)
     

  • Vix

    28.16
    -0.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2110
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6640
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,063.11
    -213.64 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.42
    -8.24 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,312.32
    -11.09 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,654.80
    -149.80 (-0.56%)
     

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Vancouver

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure announcement in the presence of:

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Member of Parliament for Vancouver South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Date:

Friday, July 1, 2022



Time:

2:50 p.m. PDT



Location:

Sunset Community Centre


6810 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5X 0A1



