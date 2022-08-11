U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in West Perth

·1 min read

WEST PERTH, ON, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an infrastructure announcement regarding broadband infrastructure with Valerie Bradford, Member of Parliament for Kitchener South—Hespeler, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Matthew Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education and Member of Provincial Parliament for Perth—Wellington.

Date:   

Friday, August 12, 2022



Time:   

1:00 p.m. EDT



Location:  

Wietersen's Country Store (Main intersection in Bornholm)


4802 23 Hwy


West Perth, Ontario N0K 1A0

 

