Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre

·1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement regarding hospital infrastructure with the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Minister of Health, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, Jennifer Cumpsty, Executive Director of Acute Health Services at Health Sciences Centre and Stefano Grande, President and CEO, Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.



Date:

Friday, August 5, 2022



Time:

11:00 a.m. CDT  



Location:

Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba


Buhler Atrium


715 McDermot Ave


Winnipeg, MB



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn
Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/04/c7219.html

