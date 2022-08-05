Media Advisory - Infrastructure Announcement at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre
WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an announcement regarding hospital infrastructure with the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Minister of Health, the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services, Jennifer Cumpsty, Executive Director of Acute Health Services at Health Sciences Centre and Stefano Grande, President and CEO, Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.
Date:
Friday, August 5, 2022
Time:
11:00 a.m. CDT
Location:
Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba
Buhler Atrium
715 McDermot Ave
Winnipeg, MB
