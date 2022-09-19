Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation to host Investor Day on September 22

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation ("Intact" or the "Company") (TSX: IFC) will host an Investor Day event in Toronto on Thursday, September 22, 2022 with formal presentations by senior executives beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to conclude by approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

Intact has a long track record of delivering on both its financial and strategic objectives, while growing a purpose-driven company based on values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things.

Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer and Louis Marcotte, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will share details on the Company's strategic roadmap.

Senior executives will offer insights into Intact's strategies to expand its leadership position in Canada, strengthen its leading position in the UK and Ireland, and build a leading global specialty lines insurer.

Webcast details:

A link to access the live webcast is available in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website. The video replay will be available following the event.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the US, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, and Europe through the RSA brands.

