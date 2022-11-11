Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change for remainder of COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, is in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, for a second week to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) from November 6 to 18, 2022.

Schedule of events for Saturday, November 12, 2022

Event: Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership Ministerial

Time: 8:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (EET)

Location: Lotus Room Global Climate Action Zone, Blue Zone

Event: Resilience Building through Strengthening Early Warning Systems (CREWS) in Caribbean, Pacific and Southeast Asia

Time: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 88

Event: Adaptation Futures 2023: Time to Innovate, Adapting Together

Time: 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 26

Event: Champions Group on Adaptation Finance

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Resilience Hub, Blue Zone

Schedule of events for Monday, November 14, 2022

Event: Multistakeholder Partnerships to End Plastic Pollution: Global Plastic Action Partnership

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavillon 164

Schedule of events for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Event: Challenge accepted! Building global momentum on carbon pricing

Time: 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.(EET)

Location: Pavilion 133

Event: Powering Past Coal Alliance: 5 Year Anniversary: Showcasing Leadership in the Global Effort to Advance Coal Phase Out

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 163

Event: Climate and Clean Air Ministerial 2022 (CCAC event)

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Climate Action Room

Schedule of events for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Event: Scaling up investment in Nature-Based Solutions (NBS): challenges and opportunities

Time: 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (EET)

Location: Canada Pavilion

Event: Road to COP15: Working together to address the dual crises of climate change and biodiversity loss

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 190

Event: The Medium and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicle Ecosystem: Canadian and Global Successes and Next Steps

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Canada Pavilion

Event: UNEP high level COP15 event: Towards the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework

Time: 4:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EET)

Location: Biodiversity Pavilion

Schedule of events for Friday, November 17, 2022

Event: Indigenous Climate Leadership as a Cornerstone of Domestic Climate Policy

Time: 09:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 236

Event: Net-Zero Government Initiative

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (EET)

Location: The U.S Center, Blue Zone / The U.S. Center - YouTube

Event: Methane Momentum: Global efforts to cut methane emissions and bend the curve on climate

Time: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 35

Event: Indigenous Closing Ceremony

Time: 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. (EET)

Location: Pavilion 237

