Media advisory - Itinerary for Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change during first day of COP15

·1 min read

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will be in Montréal, Canada, to participate in the 15th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), on December 6, 2022.

Schedule of events for Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Event: COP15 Opening Press Conference
Time: 9:00 a.m. (EST)
Location: International Media Centre

Event: COP15 Opening Ceremony
Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST)
Location: Plenary Room, Level 5

Note: Only accredited media will have access to those events. If you have any questions, please contact Media Relations.

