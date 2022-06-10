U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,900.86
    -116.96 (-2.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,392.79
    -880.00 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,340.02
    -414.20 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,800.28
    -50.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.47
    -1.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.50
    +20.70 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.11 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0094 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0189 (-1.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4200
    +0.0420 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,178.62
    -1,024.09 (-3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    626.44
    -26.16 (-4.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Media Advisory - Join us to celebrate the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary and welcome CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell to operations on the west coast

·1 min read

VICTORIA, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard will make an announcement about the CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell as well as officially open "Coast Guard Day," a public open house celebration for the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary.

Date:             

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time:             

9:30 a.m. (local time)

Location:       

CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell 
Canadian Coast Guard base Victoria
25 Huron Street
Victoria, BC

Additional details: Please enter at the Canadian Coast Guard's Dallas Road gate (Dallas Road at Simcoe Street). Some street parking is available; paid parking is available at Ogden Point and Fisherman's Wharf. A tour of the CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell is available after the announcement (masks required inside the ship please). You are also invited to stay for Coast Guard Day demonstrations and activities; the base is open to members of the public starting at 10:00.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

