Media Advisory - Join us to celebrate the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary and welcome CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell to operations on the west coast
VICTORIA, BC, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Coast Guard will make an announcement about the CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell as well as officially open "Coast Guard Day," a public open house celebration for the Canadian Coast Guard's 60th anniversary.
Date:
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Time:
9:30 a.m. (local time)
Location:
CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell
Additional details: Please enter at the Canadian Coast Guard's Dallas Road gate (Dallas Road at Simcoe Street). Some street parking is available; paid parking is available at Ogden Point and Fisherman's Wharf. A tour of the CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell is available after the announcement (masks required inside the ship please). You are also invited to stay for Coast Guard Day demonstrations and activities; the base is open to members of the public starting at 10:00.
