Media Advisory - Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Releases the Blue Economy Strategy What We Heard Report

Reuters

The war in Ukraine is reviving a debate on whether natural gas is a climate friend or foe, as Europe's energy crisis triggers urgent calls for U.S. and Middle East gas producers to rush new supplies to market. Once considered the cleaner-burning fuel compared with coal and oil, gas lost its luster over growing recognition of production and transportation leaks that contribute to global warming. Energy executives and government officials gathered at the CERAWeek conference in Houston this week said global security would be stronger if gas was more readily available, and used Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Europe's dependence on Russia's gas to press their case.