Media Advisory - Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Releases the Blue Economy Strategy What We Heard Report
VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will make an announcement related to the Blue Economy Strategy. A media availability will follow.
Date:
Friday, March 11, 2022
Time:
9:30 am PT
Location:
Vancouver Convention Centre
Dial-in:
Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Ottawa local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 9843475#
NOTES:
To receive an embargoed copy of the report, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca
Vancouver Convention Centre COVID Protocol requires proof of vaccination status and I.D. for all on-site participants
SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c1548.html