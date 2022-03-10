U.S. markets close in 32 minutes

Media Advisory - Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Releases the Blue Economy Strategy What We Heard Report

·1 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, will make an announcement related to the Blue Economy Strategy. A media availability will follow.


Date:

Friday, March 11, 2022


Time:

9:30 am PT


Location:

Vancouver Convention Centre
West Level 2, 1055 Canada Place
Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3

Dial-in:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
Ottawa local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Participant passcode: 9843475#

NOTES:

  • To receive an embargoed copy of the report, please register in advance by email: media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

  • Vancouver Convention Centre COVID Protocol requires proof of vaccination status and I.D. for all on-site participants

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Pacific Region

Cision
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/10/c1548.html

