Media Advisory: Launch of the portrait exhibition The Forgotten Exodus--A Canadian Refuge

·1 min read

GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and Sephardi Voices invite the media to attend the launch of The Forgotten Exodus—A Canadian Refuge, a new portrait exhibition of the last generation of Sephardi-Mizrahi Jews born in North Africa, the Middle East and Iran before one million of them were displaced in the mid-20th century. The exhibition will be on display in the LAC lobby at 395 Wellington Street and open to the public from June 3 to 30, 2022.

Launch of the portrait exhibition The Forgotten Exodus—A Canadian Refuge (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)
Launch of the portrait exhibition The Forgotten Exodus—A Canadian Refuge (CNW Group/Library and Archives Canada)

The evening also celebrates the acquisition of the new Sephardi Voices Victor and Edna Mashaal Canadian Collection. The keynote speaker will be the Honourable Irwin Cotler, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada.

Date:

Thursday, June 2, 2022


Time:

6 to 8 p.m. Eastern Time


Place:

Lobby of Library and Archives Canada



395 Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario


Facemasks are mandatory.

Related links:

Sephardi Voices Digital Archives
The Victor and Edna Mashaal Canadian Collection

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca.

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/01/c1991.html

