U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0046 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,823.02
    -83.61 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Media Advisory - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons to hold news conference on fall sitting

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Press Conference

Date: September 20, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
Location:
Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c6355.html

Recommended Stories