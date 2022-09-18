Media Advisory - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons to hold news conference on fall sitting

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Press Conference

Date: September 20, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Location:

Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill

Ottawa, Ontario

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c6355.html