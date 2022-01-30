U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,431.85
    +105.34 (+2.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,725.47
    +564.69 (+1.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,770.57
    +417.79 (+3.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,968.51
    +37.22 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    +0.68 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.10
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    -0.0250 (-1.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3401
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    -0.1120 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,881.20
    +243.42 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.83
    +21.37 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Leader of the Government in the House of Commons will hold news conference

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a news conference to discuss the upcoming sitting of Parliament.

Press Conference
Date: January 31, 2022
Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
Location:
Room 125-B, West Block, Parliament Hill
Ottawa, Ontario

Participant dial-in numbers:

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Access code: 9532820#

Note: To help ensure optimal sound quality, journalists are encouraged to use a microphone (headphones/headset) or, when possible, a landline, and to avoid using speaker mode for questions.

SOURCE Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/30/c1664.html

