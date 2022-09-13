U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.33 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.83 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.80
    -5.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    -0.20 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9973
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8400
    +0.1950 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,157.03
    -2,184.03 (-9.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

Media Advisory: Leading Chief Executives to join Governments, the United Nations and development agencies at UN Private Sector Forum 2022

United Nations Global Compact
·2 min read

The leading event for business on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly will convene in person for first time since 2019 to mobilize the private sector response to the global food, energy and economic crises

United Nations, New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: United Nations Private Sector Forum

WHEN: 19 September 2022

WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Avenue, New York, NY 10001

REGISTRATION: By invitation only. Media are welcome and can register to attend on this link.

As the world continues to grapple with the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, record inflation, supply chain issues and rising food and fuel costs compounded by the war in Ukraine, this year’s United Nations Private Sector Forum will convene at the start of the high-level opening week of the 77th UN General Assembly.

Gathering representatives of UN Member States and development agencies with the most dedicated CEOs and CFOs of Global Compact companies, the Forum will mobilize the private sector’s response to these interlinked crises with a particular focus on how to scale renewable energy to deliver a step change in climate and energy security while enabling progress on many of the economic and social priorities of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“These challenging times present an opportunity to renew our public-private partnerships for the SDGs and support investments in critical solutions around food, water, energy, finance and education. Governments and businesses must work together to tackle these pressing issues to ensure that no one is left behind,” said Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General; CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact.

Business leaders participating in this year’s event include Ester Baiget, Chief Executive Officer, Novozymes; Sumant Sinha, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, ReNew Power Limited; Francesco Starace, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, ENEL S.p.A. ; H.E. Razan al Mubarak, President, International Union for Conservation of Nature. They will be joined by high-level leaders including Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General, United Nations; Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General; Executive Director and CEO, UN Global Compact; Guy Rider, Director-General, International Labour Organization; Usha, Rao-Monari, UN Under Secretary-General and UNDP Associate Administrator, United Nations Development Programme and Damilola Ogunbiyi, EO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Co-Chair of UN-Energy. The MC will be Tolu Olubunmi, CEO of Lions Write.

Notes to Editors 

About the UN Private Sector Forum

Since 2008, the annual UN Private Sector Forum has gathered global leaders at the United Nations during UN General Assembly week to address major global issues such as climate change, sustainable development and human rights. Co-hosted with the UN Secretary-General and organized by the UN Global Compact, the event will provide a unique opportunity for Chief Executives, Heads of State and Government as well as UN leaders to engage in a multi-stakeholder, intergenerational dialogue to align on an urgent and collective course of action in tackling the developing crises around the world.

For further information please visit the event website.

CONTACT: Dan Thomas United Nations Global Compact (212) 907-1301 media@unglobalcompact.org


