Media advisory - Library and Archives Canada, in partnership with the LAC Foundation, to celebrate 2023 LAC Scholar Awards Recipients
GATINEAU, QC, May 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Library and Archives Canada (LAC) and the LAC Foundation invite members of the media to attend the 2023 Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards ceremony. Five new recipients will be recognized for their outstanding contribution to the creation and promotion of Canada's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge.
DATE: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
TIME: 6 pm – 8 pm (Eastern Daylight Time)
PLACE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 240 McLeod Street, Ottawa, Ontario
The 2023 recipients are:
Anita Rau Badami, author
Eric Chan (a.k.a. eepmon), digital artist
Michel Jean, author and broadcaster
Kevin Loring, playwright, actor and director
Dorothy Williams, historian, author and researcher
About the Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards
Created in 2019, the Library and Archives Canada Scholar Awards, co-presented by the LAC Foundation and Library and Archives Canada, with the generous support of Founding Sponsor Air Canada, recognize remarkable Canadians who have made an outstanding contribution to the creation and promotion of our country's culture, literary heritage and historical knowledge.
