MEDIA ADVISORY: London and District Labour Council Plans May 1 Actions to demand a workers first agenda and elect a new Government on June 2

London and District Labour Council

LONDON, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, International Workers’ Day, the London and District Labour Council is holding actions as part of the province-wide mobilization to demand a workers first agenda. Across Ontario, workers and community organizations are gathering to ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are heard loud and clear heading into the June 2 provincial election.



Demands include

A $20 minimum wage





Decent work





Repeal of Bill 124 and Bill 195





Affordable housing





Permanent paid sick days





Well-funded public services





Livable income support for all





Climate justice





Status for all





An end to racism and oppression

After four years of Ford Government attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the inequalities in our systems, this is one of over 20 actions being organized across the province to demand better for Ontario and a new Government.

Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Rally at MPP Monte McNaughton’s Office 930am – 1030am

Tolpuddle Award Event in the Peace Park 1100am – 1130am

Rally in Victoria Park Northwest Corner 1230pm – 130pm

Contact: Patti Dalton President London and District Labour Council pattidalton@gmail.com 519-494-3901



