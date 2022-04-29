MEDIA ADVISORY: London and District Labour Council Plans May 1 Actions to demand a workers first agenda and elect a new Government on June 2
LONDON, Ontario, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 1, International Workers’ Day, the London and District Labour Council is holding actions as part of the province-wide mobilization to demand a workers first agenda. Across Ontario, workers and community organizations are gathering to ensure that issues that mean the most to working people and their families, are heard loud and clear heading into the June 2 provincial election.
Demands include
A $20 minimum wage
Decent work
Repeal of Bill 124 and Bill 195
Affordable housing
Permanent paid sick days
Well-funded public services
Livable income support for all
Climate justice
Status for all
An end to racism and oppression
After four years of Ford Government attacks on workers, and two years of a pandemic that highlighted the inequalities in our systems, this is one of over 20 actions being organized across the province to demand better for Ontario and a new Government.
Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022
Rally at MPP Monte McNaughton’s Office 930am – 1030am
Tolpuddle Award Event in the Peace Park 1100am – 1130am
Rally in Victoria Park Northwest Corner 1230pm – 130pm
