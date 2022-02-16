MEDIA ADVISORY: Major Announcement from Glenbow Museum
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
WHAT: You are invited to a press event at the Glenbow Museum for a major announcement that will transform the future of arts and culture in Canada.
WHO: Speakers will include:
President & CEO of Glenbow, Nicholas R. Bell
MP for Calgary Skyview, George Chahal (virtually)
Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney
Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda
Minister of Culture, Ron Orr
Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek
Other key stakeholders
WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 2022 (MDT)
10:30 a.m. – Media check-in
11:00 a.m. – Press event begins
11:45 a.m. – Press event concludes
WHERE: Glenbow Museum (Located in Calgary TELUS Convention Centre)
Location: Concourse outside the main building
130 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0P3
The press event will also be available via livestream at www.alberta.ca/news (one-way, no Q&A available)
***COVID-19 INFORMATION***
In light of the recent provincial restriction changes, proof of vaccination is not required. However, Glenbow will require masks be worn and encourage you to consider a surgical or N95 mask rather than a cloth mask.
PARKING INFORMATION
The Calgary Parking Authority LOT 60 is located underground North Building. Details on location, pricing and hours can be found here.
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, February 17.
Media Contact & RSVP to:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-585-4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com