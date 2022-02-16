MEDIA ADVISORY: Major Announcement from Glenbow Museum

Glenbow Museum

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: You are invited to a press event at the Glenbow Museum for a major announcement that will transform the future of arts and culture in Canada.



WHO: Speakers will include:

President & CEO of Glenbow, Nicholas R. Bell

MP for Calgary Skyview, George Chahal (virtually)

Alberta Premier, Jason Kenney

Minister of Infrastructure, Prasad Panda

Minister of Culture, Ron Orr

Mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek

Other key stakeholders



WHEN: Thursday, February 17, 2022 (MDT)

10:30 a.m. – Media check-in

11:00 a.m. – Press event begins

11:45 a.m. – Press event concludes

WHERE: Glenbow Museum (Located in Calgary TELUS Convention Centre)

Location: Concourse outside the main building

130 9 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 0P3

The press event will also be available via livestream at www.alberta.ca/news (one-way, no Q&A available)

***COVID-19 INFORMATION***

In light of the recent provincial restriction changes, proof of vaccination is not required. However, Glenbow will require masks be worn and encourage you to consider a surgical or N95 mask rather than a cloth mask.

PARKING INFORMATION

The Calgary Parking Authority LOT 60 is located underground North Building. Details on location, pricing and hours can be found here.

RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 9:00 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, February 17.



Media Contact & RSVP to:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com







