Media Advisory - Marine Protection Network Partners Endorse Network Action Plan at IMPAC5 Congress

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Chief Marilyn Slett of the Heiltsuk Nation, and Dallas Smith, Board President of Nanwakolas Council together with the Honourable Nathan Cullen, BC Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship will jointly announce the completion of the Northern Shelf Bioregion Network Action Plan.

Northern Shelf Bioregion (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)
Date:

Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time:

10:00 a.m. PST

Location:

Vancouver Convention Centre, Room 201


1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3


*Access to the venue:

  • On-site participation in this event is for IMPAC5-accredited media only.

  • Media must be in possession of an accreditation badge to access the venue. If you are not already registered, please allow time to obtain your badge.

*Access to the teleconference:

Media planning to attend the event are required to contact Fisheries and Oceans Canada Pacific Region Media Relations at media.pac@dfo-mpo.gc.ca to register by Saturday, February 4 at 4:00 p.m. PST. A confirmation email containing instructions for participating in the conference will only be provided to media representatives who have registered.

About IMPAC5

IMPAC5, the Fifth International Marine Protected Areas Congress, is where the world will come together and take a stand to protect the global ocean. From 3 – 9 February, 2023, ocean conservation professionals, leaders and decision-makers will attend IMPAC5 in Vancouver, Canada, to learn, share and chart a course towards protecting 30 per cent of the global ocean by 2030. The IMPAC5 high-level segment, the Leadership Forum (on February 9), has invited international ministers and decision makers to chart a course towards achieving the marine conservation targets negotiated as part of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Goals.

