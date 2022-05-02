MEDIA ADVISORY - Mayor John Tory to attend launch of new Microsoft Canada Headquarters at CIBC SQUARE tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Toronto Mayor John Tory will attend the opening celebration of Microsoft Canada's new Canadian headquarters located at CIBC SQUARE (81 Bay St) tomorrow morning (Tuesday, May 3, 2022). Mayor Tory will appear alongside Microsoft Canada President, Kevin Peesker, to tour of the new state-of-the-art facility and participate in technology demos. Following the tour, Mayor Tory and Peesker will deliver remarks, including new data from Ernst and Young (EY) on Microsoft's impact on Canada's economy.

Microsoft's new Canadian headquarters will serve as a hub for Microsoft employees, customers, partners and start-ups to collaborate, experiment and drive innovation, accelerating growth across Canada's tech ecosystem from coast-to-coast.

WHO: John Tory, Mayor of Toronto

Kevin Peesker, President of Microsoft Canada



WHERE: CIBC SQUARE

81 Bay St.

Toronto, ON M5J 0E7



WHEN: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

9:30 – 11:00 a.m. ET • 9:15 a.m. – Recommended arrival time for media and guests • 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. – Tour of the space led by Kevin Peesker • 10:05 – 10:15 a.m. – Remarks from Mayor John Tory and Kevin Peesker • 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. – Additional photo/video and interview opportunities



VISUALS: Photo/video opportunities throughout of Microsoft's new headquarters featuring views of Lake Ontario, the CN Tower and downtown Toronto as well as guests participating in tech demos.



VACCINE REQUIREMENTS

All visitors to CIBC SQUARE/Microsoft Canada are required to show proof of vaccination prior to entry. You can present your vaccine certificate to the reception team before entering or pre-upload your vaccination check here: HealthCheck (powerappsportals.com).

