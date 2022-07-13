U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

MEDIA ADVISORY - MDA to Hold its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on August 12, 2022

·2 min read
  • MDALF

BRAMPTON, ON, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before markets open on Friday, August 12, 2022. MDA's management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30am EDT on Friday, August 12, 2022. 

MDA logo (CNW Group/MDA Inc.)
MDA logo (CNW Group/MDA Inc.)

Details to access the conference call and webcast are provided below. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the MDA Investor Relations website for 12 months, and an audio recording of the call will be available for one week following the event (until August 19, 2022).

Live Conference Call and Webcast Details

Local or International:  

+1 (416) 764-8609

Toll-free North America:

+1 (888) 390-0605

Toll-free International:

(0800) 652-2435

Conference ID:

21273433

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/qYLO2kW2zj1

 

Conference Call Replay

Local or International:

+1 (416) 764-8677

Toll-free North America:     

+1 (888) 390-0541

Passcode:      

273433 #

 

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX: MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,400 staff across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.

